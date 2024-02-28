Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,424 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $85,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshpet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,102,000 after purchasing an additional 605,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after purchasing an additional 458,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,044,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.