Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $79,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

