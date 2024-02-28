Fmr LLC Sells 3,060,518 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060,518 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $94,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 150.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 451,964 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

