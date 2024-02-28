Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Foot Locker Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
