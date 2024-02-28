Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

