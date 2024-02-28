FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,630 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 532% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

