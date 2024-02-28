fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in fuboTV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in fuboTV by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in fuboTV by 23.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

