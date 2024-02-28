FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Parkland stock opened at C$47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

