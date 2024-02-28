Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

