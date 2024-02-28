Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gold Fields traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 614,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,648,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
