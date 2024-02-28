Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

