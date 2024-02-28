Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guardant Health traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 124,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,639,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
