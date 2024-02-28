Haoxi Health Technology Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 6th (NASDAQ:HAO)

Haoxi Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 6th. Haoxi Health Technology had issued 2,400,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAO opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Haoxi Health Technology has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

