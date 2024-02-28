Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Alison Platt Purchases 18,696 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($177,379.60).
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 753.60 ($9.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 755.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 748.61. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98).
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.