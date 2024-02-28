Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Alison Platt Purchases 18,696 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($177,379.60).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 753.60 ($9.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 755.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 748.61. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.46) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 902.20 ($11.44).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

