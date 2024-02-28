Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,711 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

