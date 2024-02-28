Head-To-Head Review: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) vs. UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. UDR pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 1 10 5 0 2.25 CareTrust REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UDR and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $41.41, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UDR and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.63 billion 7.10 $444.35 million $1.34 26.18 CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 13.76 $53.74 million $0.49 46.86

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. UDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 27.30% 11.26% 4.02% CareTrust REIT 24.67% 5.14% 2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats CareTrust REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

