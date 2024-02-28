Head to Head Review: MariaDB (MRDB) vs. Its Competitors

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 423 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MariaDB to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s competitors have a beta of 0.17, suggesting that their average share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -88.89% N/A -116.62% MariaDB Competitors -70.06% -139.58% -9.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MariaDB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2121 14104 28463 739 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.95%. Given MariaDB’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariaDB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.47 MariaDB Competitors $2.06 billion $286.55 million 7.80

MariaDB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MariaDB competitors beat MariaDB on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

