Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,603 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 88.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 7.6 %

HCAT stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

