Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.53, but opened at $48.50. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 34,075 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 88,656 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,293,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

