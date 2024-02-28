Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.87. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 769,079 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 11.2 %

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.