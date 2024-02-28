HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

