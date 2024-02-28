Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,000

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,960 ($24.86) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.81).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
