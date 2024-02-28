Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,000

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,960 ($24.86) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.81).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,990.50 ($25.25) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,905.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,937.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.