Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Up 0.5 %

HTH stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

