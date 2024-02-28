Hippo (HIPO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo Price Performance

NYSE HIPO opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Hippo has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hippo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hippo from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hippo by 219.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hippo by 985.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

