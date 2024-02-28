Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

