Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,834 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 830,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 174,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amcor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 447,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amcor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,963 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.