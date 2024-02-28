Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,590.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,455.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,412.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,598.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

