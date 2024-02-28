Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

