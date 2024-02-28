Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 102,550 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1,079.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

