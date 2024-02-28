Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 122,291 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

LSXMK stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

