Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 301,863 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 280.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

