Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 53,962 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,147 shares of company stock valued at $16,911,749 over the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of SKX opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

