Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last three months.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

