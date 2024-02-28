Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,286 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,916,566. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

