Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 174.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average is $175.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

