Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,613 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 829,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.11 and a beta of 1.07. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

