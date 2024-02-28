Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DocuSign by 321.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $12,047,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 208.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.