Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Stock Up 0.2 %

ARGX stock opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.15 and its 200-day moving average is $452.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. William Blair downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

