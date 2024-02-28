Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,303 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.62.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.