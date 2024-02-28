Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after acquiring an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,100 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,557 shares of company stock worth $3,634,071 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.