Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

