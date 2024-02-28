Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,303,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $570.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.29 and its 200-day moving average is $430.66.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.