Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Shares of CHKP opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average of $144.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

