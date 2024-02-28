Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 410.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,664 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 339,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 396,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

