Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

