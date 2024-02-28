Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

