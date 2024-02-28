Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

View Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.