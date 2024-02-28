Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RHP opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

