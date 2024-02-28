Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,447 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

