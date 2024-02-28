Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after acquiring an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.