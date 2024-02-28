Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.